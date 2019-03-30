Share:

KARACHI - Mehwish Hayat , film actress, model and singer, who has also been conferred with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day, visited Children Hospital at Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH).

Hayat is passionate about quality and compassionate healthcare for children as practiced by AKUH.

Delivery of care at the Children’s Hospital is guided by the principles of compassion and patient centeredness and has worked closely with the “Charter of Compassion” which was founded by renowned scholar, author and thought leader on compassion, Karen Armstrong.

The Children’s Hospital shared with Hayat their best practice of compassion in care and also introduced them to the staff members who have been receiving specialized training for the same. Programs within the Children’s Hospital, such as the Nurse Mentorship Program, have not only significantly improved patient experience.