US- Incredible footage captures an enormous nine-foot alligator stroll across a golf course during a game.

Golfers preparing to finish the 17th hole at The Club at Savannah Harbor in Georgia, US, were amazed to see the reptile casually wander onto the green. Ed Vance, who caught the creature on camera, said: “I will always remember the sound of his feet when he was walking on the green. “The video doesn’t pick it up, but the ‘thud, thud, thud’ sound was what you would think a dinosaur sounds like. It was surreal.” The clip, shared widely on social media, shows the animal step nonchalantly past the golfers and head towards the hole. It stops to rest beside the flag before eventually sloping off into the pond. Mr Vance, from Savannah, can be heard in the video saying: “That is nuts... Dude, that’s a monster.” “It just wanted to get back to the pond. “This was definitely a different experience. He was massive and you just don’t expect them to walk up to the green while you are there. “We notice them [alligators] and respect them, but really don’t pay that much attention to them because we are used to them and we expect them to be there. It is their habitat we are in. “The alligators, birds, turtles, and the occasional bobcat and coyote just add to the overall experience.”