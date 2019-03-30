Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday lashed out at the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for demanding an increase in province share under the National Finance Commission (NFC).

In a statement issued here, the party questioned as to how the PPPP could demand an increase in NFC share from the federal government on the basis of share made by Karachi in national economy.

“The Karachi contributes 90 percent to the provincial exchequer but the provincial government in return gives less than 15 percent to the city for its development,” the party informed.

The MQM-P asked as how PPPP could ask for increase in NFC share when it has failed to implement the provincial finance commission and give due development share to the city. “The PPPP that has ruled the province for past 11 years is solely responsible for lack of infrastructure in the city,” the MQM-P blamed. The MQM leadership demanded the federal government that instead of giving funds to “what they called a corrupt provincial government” it should transfer the requisite funds directly to the local body representatives in order to execute projects and improve infrastructure in the city.

5 IN RUN FOR DEPUTY MAYOR KARACHI’S SLOT

Five members of the Karachi City Council (KCC), including two of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), on Friday submitted nomination papers for the election to the slot of deputy mayor Karachi.

The seat of deputy mayor fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified deputy mayor Arshad Vohra for defecting from MQM-P to Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Those who submitted nomination forms included two MQM-P candidates - including Syed Arshad Hassan and Mansoor Khan, PPPP leader Karam Ullah Waqasi, PML-N member Habibur Rehman while PTI nominee Ghulam Akbar is also vying for the slot.

The election to the vacant seat would be held on April 18 and 305 members of the city council, out of a total of 308 members, would elect the new deputy mayor. Although initial list of the candidates has been issued, the nominations forms would be scrutinized and a final list would be issued by April 2. Appeals against rejection or acceptance of forms could be made by April 4 and final decision in this regard would be made by April 8.

The candidates could withdraw their nominations by April 10 and election symbols would be allotted to the candidates by April 11.

The winning candidate for the deputy mayor would be announced by April 19.