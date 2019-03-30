Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pak-US Business Council on Friday urged the world for revisiting their visa policies to facilitate Pakistani business community and tourists after Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced liberal visa regime to attract foreign investors and tourists.

Founder Chairman of Pak-US Business Council and Senior Vice President of SAARC CCI Iftikhar Ali Malik said there must be an incentive package for Pakistan for being a front-line state in combating terrorism with the US and other world countries.

“There was a need for duty cut and market access for Pakistani textile goods to the global market including USA,” he added.

He further said visa restrictions should be eased for the Pakistani businessmen and exporters and joint efforts were needed to further cement the existing economic ties between Pakistan and global private sector. He further said the world is recognizing Pakistan’s greater role for bringing Taliban on dialogue table with the American government and this also clearly indicated Pakistan’s desire to restore peace not only in Afghanistan but also in the region.

He stressed that after 18 years of conflict, it was clear that lasting peace in Afghanistan could only be achieved through a comprehensive political process with the active participation of Pakistan.

He said that there was need to create conducive environment for trade and investment and explore the untapped potential.

He suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to give now special task to the finance minister and the cabinet to raise the investment-to-GDP ratio to 20-25% during the government’s five-year tenure. This will improve job creation, productivity and exports.

He further said foreign investors not only go to countries for skilled labour force, but they also look for knowledgeable workers and ideas.

Iftikhar Malik who is also chairman said there was a need to identify key skills for garments, IT, engineering and food processing sectors and massive labour force should be trained through public-private partnership on the pattern of Digital Skills initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology.

He said Pakistan needs to strengthen its regulators by enhancing their autonomy and professionalism and for this purpose the PTI government should especially focus on ensuring deployment of quality human resources at all levels in the regulators.

He urged the government for paying special attention to build state capacity as the public sector has very little understanding of future economy.

“There was a need to train public servants to understand the dynamics of industrial revolution,” he added.

He said the security situation stood much improved in the country as a result of sacrifices “rendered by our people and the armed forces.

Iftikhar Malik urged the global business community to visit Pakistan to seek ample opportunities of investment and progress.