ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday censured India for abruptly postponing the Kartarpur Corridor talks in Pakistan - scheduled for April 2.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said: “Pakistan regrets the Indian decision to postpone the upcoming Kartarpur meeting, jointly agreed by both sides on March 14, 2019. The meeting was to discuss and find consensus on outstanding issues.”

He added: “Last minute postponement without seeking views from Pakistan and especially after the productive technical meeting on March 19 is incomprehensible.”

Earlier in the day, India summoned Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner and conveyed concerns over the “presence of several Khalistani separatists” in a committee appointed by Pakistan on the Kartarpur Corridor.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry said it had ‘rescheduled’ the meeting that was to be held on April 2 between India and Pakistan, to discuss the modalities of opening the Kartarpur Corridor. It said the meeting will now be held after Pakistan gives its response.

India also asked Pakistani Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah his country’s stands on key proposals put forward by New Delhi at the last meeting held in Attari.

Pakistan’s federal cabinet had constituted a 10-member Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee to facilitate Sikh pilgrims after opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

India said that in order to take forward the infrastructure development for the corridor in an expeditious manner, it had proposed to hold another meeting of technical experts in mid-April to resolve outstanding issues at the zero point.

Pakistan had also welcomed Indian media for coverage of the scheduled April 2 meeting between the two sides on Kartarpur Corridor. Dr Faisal said Indian media representatives may apply to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for visas.

The first meeting between the two sides was held at the Wagah-Attari border on March 14 at which both sides agreed to work expeditiously towards operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor.

On March 19, experts from the two countries jointly surveyed the coordinates of Kartarpur Corridor Zero Point and discussed the technical details, including Finished Road Level, High Flood level and others. The two sides agreed on some technical aspects and expressed hope to finalize the other modalities at the earliest.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have flared since February 14 in the aftermath of an attack that killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary police in occupied Kashmir.

Later, India carried out an air strike across the Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force hit back and downed two India jets. One pilot was also captured but was released after brief detention.

Prime Minister Khan had performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28 last year. Pakistan took this step to accommodate the longstanding request of the Sikh community, especially from India particularly in view of 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s desire of opening the Kartarpur Corridor was being acknowledged and appreciated by the world community. He said Pakistan was looking forward to the Sikh pilgrims from India to come to Pakistan to celebrate 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November.

Meanwhile, in a landmark initiative Members of the European Parliament wrote an open letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express their grave concern on the continued human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

“Pakistan expresses its gratitude to all European Parliamentarians who undertook this critical initiative. It is a reminder to the Indian government that it cannot detract the international community from its reprehensible acts of terrorism in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” said a foreign ministry statement. It added: “On its part, Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir until the realization of the legitimate right to self-determination.”