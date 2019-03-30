Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan would support Saudi Arabia in promotion of culture and had already offered services of Pakistani artists, calligraphers, actors and film directors for enhancing its cultural activities.

Talking to media, he said that Pakistan would collaborate with the new Culture Ministry of Saudi Arabia and assist it in fostering cultural activities.

He said that Pakistan had a 5000-year old cultural evolution and its institutions of culture were vibrant, the performing arts academies were strong and Pakistan could support Saudi Arabia in this field.

“We have offered to provide services of Pakistani artists, calligraphers, actors, film directors and the Saudi Arabian Minister of Culture warmly responded.”

He said that he had come to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Arabian Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah to attend the launch of vision of his Ministry.

He said that Prince Badr bin Abdullah had a great relationship with Pakistan, adding, since Imran Khan assumed the office of Prime Minister, there was a new warmth in the relationship of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said that Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman visited Pakistan and his words spoken for Pakistan, were unprecedented.

The Crown Prince said that he was Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia which showed the strength of relationship between the leadership of the two countries, he observed.

During the recent tensions after the Pulwama incident, the role of Saudi Arabia was appreciable as it helped reduce tensions and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister visited Pakistan and India and played his due role, he added.

He said that besides the political and strategic ties, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were tied in bonds of culture and religion, so Saudi Arabia was keen to develop relations with Pakistan and culture would be a foundation.

He told that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan held a concert in Saudi Arabia last year and now a big fair will be organised in April to the enjoyment of Pakistani community.

The Minister said that exchange of dramas with Arabic and Urdu dubbing, will take place between the two countries.

The Saudi Arabian Minister had promised to take up the matter of availability of Pakistani dramas and entertainment on the flights of Saudi Arabian Airlines.

Fawad said that the condition of visa and fees for Saudi Arabian citizens had been abolished and now they could get visa at the airport and this would help promote tourism in Pakistan.

Tourism from Arab countries would be important in boosting the economy of Pakistan, he said, adding,that Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh was performing its role and would implement the visa policy which would bring more Saudi Arabian citizens to Pakistan, increasing people-to-people contacts.

He said that Pakistan established contacts with the Arab world, right after the independence and Saudi Arabia was among those few countries which recognised Pakistan immediately and the ties were established in 1951.

The ties became strong during the period of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and now Imran Khan took the relations to further height, he added. The Minister said that in 1971, Pakistan was the third biggest film maker in the world, however, unfortunately in 2005 not a single film was made, adding, “Now we are reviving the cinema and presently we have 187 film screens but these are not enough.”

Few films were being made in Pakistan, however, Saudi Arabia and China had agreed to allow screening of Pakistani movies in their cinemas, he said. He said that Saudi Arabian Culture Minister wanted cooperation of Pakistani cinema owners in setting up cinema halls in Riyadh and Jeddah. He said that quality of Pakistani dramas was good and quality of films had also improved and some of them had done good business.

When Pakistani films were screened alongside Indian films in local cinemas, the Pakistani films did better business.

For examples, two films “Punjab Nahi Jaoun Gi” and “Teefa in Trouble” did business of Rs 520 million and Rs 460 million respectively and Indian movies were not even near them in terms of business, he explained.

“Pakistani films should be made. Our effort is to provide an environment where films are made and cinemas are opened.

Ultimately contacts are established and soft image is developed with cinema, music, film and culture.”

“India and United States were ruling the world of cinema and Pakistan has to create its space. Unfortunately after 1971, our cinema is on decline and for the first time, we have tried to get the cinema on its feet,” he added.

Fawad appreciated the two million strong Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia for its enormous contribution to economy of Pakistan as they send home one fourth of the total remittances.