Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Saturday called for massive forestation across the country to leave behind a greener Pakistan for future generation or else the country would have to bear the serious consequences.

Addressing a ceremony to inaugurate the renovated Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim and a tree plantation drive here, the prime minister said forest land had been under illegally occupies in both Punjab and Sindh by land mafia where huge deforestation had also taken place.

The prime minister appreciated the renowned cricket star for supporting the renovation of the park as it was a dire need for the densely populated city of Karachi. He said the government had decided to encourage vertical constructions across the country except in the landing and take off zones of the airport just to protect green spaces.

He said Pakistan was among top ten countries to be most affected by the global warming. He said the federal government’s 10 billion tree tsunami project was meant to enhance the green cover of the country and the ministry for climate change had been asked to carry out tree plantation across Sindh in coordination with the provincial and city governments.

The prime minister, who also planted a sapling at the park, said the future generations would not forgive us if we did not leave behind green areas for them. He advised every Pakistani to take part in the tree plantation drive as timely measures for environmental protection.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said with the passage of time and growing population, the number of parks had decreased in Karachi, so it was more crucial than ever to plant trees in the city.