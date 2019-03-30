Share:

The second game of Zinedine Zidane's second spell as Real Madrid coach sees his side entertain bottom of the table Huesca on Sunday evening, an easy match at least on paper.

A fortnight ago, Madrid won their first game following Zidane's shock return relatively easily at home to third from bottom Celta Vigo.

Huesca had looked as if they were on the verge of producing a 'great escape' from the relegation zone around a month ago, but successive defeats to Getafe and Alaves have left the side coached by Francisco Rodriguez with 22 points from 28 matches and seven points from safety.

In fact, games at home against Celta and Huesca represent a relatively benign return to action for Zidane, which made the Spanish press to speculate about signings for next season instead of the scenery for the remainder of the current campaign.

Players such as Sadio Mane, Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Kalidou Koulibali and Luka Jovic have all been linked with Real Madrid in the past few days and it does seem there is going to be some heavy spending over the summer.

Meanwhile Zidane showed that he is going to give players who had struggled for minutes or form a chance to show their worth.

Gareth Bale (who still seems likely to leave) and Isco took their chances a fortnight ago, while Dani Ceballos also got game time. This weekend could see Marcos Llorente, who did well under Santiago Solari's guidance, but hardly got a look in during Zidane's first spell in charge, while Alvaro Odriozola will probably get another chance to impress at right back.

The big issue for Zidane is whether he keeps Keylor Navas in goal after dropping Thibaut Courtois against Celta, or adopts a policy of rotations and starts with the Belgian international.