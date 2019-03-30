Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 96.39 points (0.25 percent) to close at 38,649.34 points.

On Friday, the market opened with 38,552 points, bounced by 67 points and later by 124 points during the first hour taking the total index to 38,677 points.

During some day hours the market witnessed negative trend in business and at one point dropped by 68 points but it was a temporary trend after which market gets stable and gained by 176 points taking the total index to 38,729 points

Overall after the first hour the market kept on fluctuating but mainly remains in positive drift which continue till the end of today’s business and 100 index closed with increase of 96 points.

The KSE 30 index and KSE all share index also witnessed bullish trends and gained 46.11 and 112.12 points closing at 18,259.47 and 28,279.32 pints respectively.