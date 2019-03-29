Share:

ISLAMABAD-Quaid-e-Azam Club defeated CRA Club by 35 runs in the ICA Cup 2019 match at Shalimar Cricket Ground.

Quaid-e-Azam Club scored 189-8 in 20 overs and in reply, CRA Club could score 154-8 in allotted overs.

Evan Club defeated National Club by 8 wickets at Shalimar Cricket Ground. Zarak Khan hit 62 but Tariq Pervez hit unbeaten 91 to help Evan beat National. Junoon Club defeated P&T Club by 37 runs at XI-Star Cricket Ground with Shahid Ilyas grabbing 6-13. Al-Muslim Club defeated Punjab Club by 4 wickets at XI-Star Cricket Ground with Sarmad Bhatti smashing 68.