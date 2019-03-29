Share:

Film director Agnes Varda dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AGENCIES): French film director Agnes Varda, who emerged in the New Wave of intimate cinema of the 1960s and continued with artful documentaries and films mixing real-life events with fiction, has died aged 90, her family said on Friday. “The director and artist Agnes Varda died at her home on the night of Thursday, March 29, of complications from cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends,” the family said in a statement. Varda, a legendary figure in the cinema industry who was easily recognisable for her bowl-cut bob, had worked up to the end, with a new autobiographical documentary premiering at the Berlin film festival last month.

Barbara Palvin is ‘addicted’ to lip balm

LOS ANGELES (GN): Barbara Palvin has revealed that her desert island beauty product is ‘’lip balm’’, and every night, she always makes sure her perfect pout is smothered in her go-to lip salve. The 25-year-old model - who was recently named Victoria’s Secret’s newest angel - is known for her flawless complexion on and off the catwalk, however, the star has revealed that her desert island beauty product is ‘’lip balm’’, and every night she always makes sure her perfect pout is smothered in her go-to salve. In US Harper’s Bazaar’s ‘Go To Bed With Me’ series, she said: ‘’I’m a lip balm addict so day and night I can also sleep in my lip balm. I put a lot on. My recent favourite one is the Giorgio Armani Neo Nude Ecstasy Balm $34.’’

Lifetime announces miniseries

LOS ANGELES (GN): Lifetime will be exploring early female hip-hop pioneers with a new scripted miniseries about none other than Salt-N-Pepa, the network announced Wednesday. The miniseries, simply titled Salt-N-Pepa, will follow the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they navigate the hip-hop landscape following their first recording experience with a friend’s school project. Lifetime has not yet announced casting, but the real-life James and Denton are involved in the project as executive producers (alongside Jesse Collins, Queen Latifah, and Shakim Compere, among others). Perhaps because of their involvement, the show will make use of Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic songs like “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Whatta Man,” “Shoop,” and “Push It.”