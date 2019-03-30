Share:

Karachi : PML-N leader and former Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said that the State Bank’s alarming report has shown that the PTI has plunged the country into an irreversible economic crisis and this govt is incapable of completing its term.

Addressing a press conference, Muhammad Zubair said the statistics shared by the report show that in the current year only, over 600,000 Pakistanis will lose their jobs while four million will be pushed below the poverty line because of the disastrous policies of the PTI government.

He said that that running a country of over 220 million people does not only require honesty but also demands exceptional ability which nobody in the PTI Cabinet or leadership possesses.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan would be ashamed of himself if he listens to the recordings of his own speeches made from the container. The circular debt that he was worried so much about is increasing by Rs 2 billion every day, while the Prime Minister is busy spending on his foreign trips.”

Imran Khan used to talk about slashing government expenditure and observing austerity but the State Bank of Pakistan statistics show that the PTI government spending is up by over 17 per cent, he pointed out.

Muhammad Zubair said that Imran Khan had said that the moment he comes into power, floodgates of tax collection will open upon the country and there will be so much revenue that the country won’t need to borrow a single dime.

The SBP report shows that the revenue collection too is down by 2.5 per cent, he said. Where are those billions and billions in revenues which Khan promised, he questioned.

Khan in his container sermons used to state that this inflation is not a natural phenomenon but a doctored outcome because those in power loot public money and cover it up by inflation, he said.

Going by this logic of the PTI leader, the inflation is skyrocketing, which means that he and his Cabinet are the most corrupt individuals in the history of the country, he said.

Instead of working to find solutions and being embarrassed by the national economy he is busy criticising the ‘last 10’ years of government, he said.

He said that Imran Khan does not dare criticise the time before that because his master Musharraf ruled the country back then and Khan does not have the courage to criticise him.

The foreign debt is increasing at a historic rate like never before while the Prime Minister has absolutely no plan or policy to deal with this challenging situation which is literally looking down the barrel of an economic Armageddon, he added.

This is the person who came into power because he promised that he would never ask for loans from the IMF nor will he take money from friendly countries, he said.

Today, his only policy is going around begging for money from International Institutions, he said.

PPP CEC meeting on April 3

ISLAMABAD (Our STAFF REPORTER): Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday summoned a combined meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the party and the Federal Council in Bhutto House Naudero on April 3.

“The combined meeting of the CEC and Federal Council on the eve of death anniversary of party’s founding Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will also discuss political situation in the country,” said a PPP statement.