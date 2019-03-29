Share:

The Ongoing war in Pakistan especially in Erstwhile Fata has resulted in various challenges in the field of education for the government authorities.

In erstwhile Fata, which is now a part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, availability of education seems improbable in the near future. It would be a fair statement if I compare the prevalent education system in FATA to water scarcity in the Arab Desserts.

War has severely affected the state of infrastructure in educational institutes. These Educational institutions are still at the behest of commiseration from higher authorities. They became the dwells of Genie and Ghosts. The demolished walls are looking that they are praying for their infrastructural rehabilitation.

Through this letter, I am imploring the higher authorities to pay attention to Fata and its people so they can play a significant role in our growth as a nation.

SHAMSHAD AHMAD MEHSUD

South Waziristan, March 11.