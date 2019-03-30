Share:

Security forces, under Operation Radd-ul-Fasad, seized a large cache of arms and explosives during the raid in Bahmbor mountainous range between Sibi and Kohlu in Balochistan, according to the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

It said cache of arms and ammunition including explosives, rockets, mines, and mortar ammunition recovered during the IBO.

“The IBO was part of the ongoing Operation Radd ul Fassad,” the statement reads.

Earlier, on Jan 4, at least one terrorist was killed by security forces during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

Security forces conducted an IBO as part of the on-going “Operation Raad ul Fasad” on a suspected terrorist hide out in Tehsil Spinwam and recovered literature related to improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sub-machine guns, hand grenades, spare magazines and communication equipment.

Separately, in Balochistan, the Frontier Corps (FC) also carried out an IBO in the sub burbs of Qilla Saifullah and Kahan near Mawand, foiling a terrorist activity to sabotage peace in the province. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.