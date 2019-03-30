Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Statistics on Friday recommended the government allocating Rs1 billion development budget to the Statistics Division, which is all set for conducting Youth Index Survey.

The incumbent government has decided that a district-level national youth development survey would be conducted to capture data on youth education, health, employment, engagement and wellbeing. Secretary Statistics Division Shaista Sohail briefed the committee which met under the chair of Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini. The committee was informed that Statistics Division is currently conducting labour survey 2018-19 in the country, which is expected to complete in October this year.

The committee was informed that Statistics Division has sought one billion rupees as development budget. The committee on the request of the Statistic Division has recommended the government to allocate one billion rupees development budget.

The committee was briefed about the national census 2017. Pakistan’s total population stands at 207.774 million in 2017 against 132 million in 1998 census with an average annual growth rate of 2.4 percent over a period of 1998-2017.

Punjab remains the most populated province with 110.01 million inhabitants, forming 52.94 percent of the total population. Sindh remains the second most populated province with 47.886 million people, which is 23 percent of the total population. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s population stands at 30.523 million – which is 14.69 percent of the total population as against 13.4 percent in 1998. Balochistan’s population stands at 12.344 million or 5.94 percent of the total population, according to the 2017 census. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) population stands at 2.0 million, which is 1.2 million higher than the 1998 census. In percentage terms, it has grown by 149 percent. The population of the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas stands at 5.1 million. The annual growth rate in FATA remained 2.41 percent, equal to the national average.

Secretary Statistics Division Shaista Sohail briefed the committee that on the recommendation of IBRD Mission of the World Bank, Central Statistical Office (CSO) was upgraded to a full-fledged Statistics Division in 1973. Later, the Cabinet Division had issued notification in 2017 for establishing Statistical Division as separate division. The committee was informed that total budget of the Statistics Division is Rs77 million per year. The Division had spent Rs39 million by February 2019. Talking about the function of the Division, the official informed that they conducted national census and different types of surveys. The Statistics Division has also signed agreements with different international organizations like Asia Pacific, ECO and OIC. The committee was informed that Statistics Division was established by merging four different departments including Federal Bureau of Statistics, the Population Census Organization, the Agriculture Census Organization and the Technical wing of Statistics Division. “There is Board of Council in Statistics Division, which consist of Chief Statistician and five members. However, Chief Statistician and two members of the Council were retired some time back. The government has not fulfilled the vacant position,” the official informed the committee.

Meanwhile, there are 727 posts vacant in the Statistics Division, which total strength is 3364. The committee members showed displeasure over the vacant posts in the Division. They noted that performance of the division would be affected due to the large number of vacant posts. The committee recommended the government to expedite the process of appointing new people in the organization.