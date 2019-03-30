Share:

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has re-designated the post of secretary of Senate as the secretary general and the incumbent Amjed Pervez Malik would be the first one to serve at this position.

A statement issued by the Senate Secretariat says that chairman Senate has taken this decision in line with the international parliamentary practices and a formal notification has been issued in this regard.

The Senate also re-designated the post of secretary Senate as secretary general to acknowledge and appreciate his contributions and services.

Malik has a career spanning well over three decades in rendering public service in both civil and parliamentary administration domains, media and information, and development sector.