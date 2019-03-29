Share:

ISLAMABAD- Seven matches were decided on the opening day of the 18th National Men and Women Netball Championship-2019, which started here at Hameedi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday. Parliamentary Secretary, IPC Syma Nadeem and Principal Information Officer Mian Jehangir Iqbal were the chief guests and inaugurated the championship. Chairman, Pakistan Netball Federation, Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan, President Mudassar Arian, Secretary (Women Wing) Muniba Usman and a large number of spectators were also present on the occasion.

In the women events, Elite PNF beat Punjab by 15-12, Gilgit/Baltistan beat AJK 12-3, HEC defeated Islamabad 37-11 and Wapda beat G/B 42-0 goals while KPK got a walkover against Balochistan. In men’s event, Wapda beat Fata 50-13.

The top 5 teams of the event will qualify for National Games at Quetta. The final will be played on April 2. Akbar Durrani, Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination will be the chief guest in the concluding ceremony.