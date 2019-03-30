Addressing a public meeting in Ghotki,
He said Pakistan was on a fast development track in
The Prime Minister said Sindh deserves to be the most prosperous province of Pakistan as it is blessed with financial capital of Pakistan Karachi, the most gas produced and
He said Ghotki produces seventy percent of Sindh gas but it has lagged behind in development. He said Sindh received a royalty of 234 billion rupees in the last 10 years but it does not reflect in the development of the province.
The Prime Minister said when the corrupt elements are held accountable, they start making noise that democracy is in danger. He vowed the commitment of government not to spare any corrupt element.
Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his address said Prime Minister Imran Khan has founded a party that is a symbol of federation. He said only PTI has the ability to take the country out of challenges. He said he joined the party nine years ago to struggle alongside Imran Khan to bring about a Naya Pakistan. Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the aware residents of Sindh to find a new way for their future.