KARACHI - The Sindh government on Friday held successful negotiations with the schoolteachers a day after they were baton-charged and tortured by police in red zone area of the city. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed his strong displeasure over the action taken against protesting teachers and has sought a detailed report from the home secretary after a thorough inquiry into the incident.

The teachers, under the auspices of Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA), had staged a protest at Karachi Press Club on Thursday and tried to move towards Chief Minister’s House to press their demand for regularisation of their contracts, change in time scale, promotions and group insurance.

On Friday, the provincial government held negotiations with the protesting teachers of Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) led by Central President Ashraf Khaskheli. The Sindh government was represented by the provincial education minister and the secretary education in the talks.

During the meeting, the government approved demand of the Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) and awarded higher grade on the basis of time scale of grade 20 to high schoolteachers and equivalent cadres on completion of five years in grade 19. The pay and allowances in this regard would come into effect from July 1, 2019.

The time scale of BPS-17 to junior secondary teachers and equivalent cadres is also considered and a summary in this regard would be sent to the chief minister.

The issues pertaining to regularisation of teachers of IQRA, Sindh University, NTS and IBA passed teachers and departmental promotion of higher secondary and other cadres of teachers would also be considered at the relevant forums.

The teachers’ delegation was also assured that a scrutiny would be made into release of salaries of other cadres of teaching staff of remaining districts from 2012.

The government further assured that the demand of group insurance to all employees of the province as per the apex court orders is under consideration while matter pertaining to utility allowances and benefits for teachers on the pattern of governor, chief minister house, Sindh secretariat and other government officials would, however, be considered.

The issue of fixing promotion ratio for higher secondary teachers would also be considered by the committee on recruitment rules and would submit it to the provincial education minister for implementation.

The decision to withdraw new teaching cadres of 2014 would also be considered by a committee comprising of Sindh education and literacy department and representatives of GSTA and others and would recommend amendments to existing recruitment rules.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressing his displeasure on coercive measures taken against protesting teachers has ordered an inquiry. The chief minister taking serious notice, expressed strong displeasure against the action taken against protesting teachers and ordered the home secretary to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident. The CM said that he had directed the Karachi Commissioner Karachi to negotiate with the teachers and resolve the issue. “I had strictly warned him [commissioner] against any coercive measure but even then action was taken,” he deplored and added this was unacceptable and uncalled for. Shah said that teachers are respectable community as they shape future of the nation and country. “They must be treated humbly and with respect,” he said and added that he would never tolerate such kind of actions at all.