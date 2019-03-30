Share:

Karachi : Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday directed the lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to enhance contact with their constituents and make provision of health and education services their priority.

The premier, who arrived from Gwadar to Karachi Friday night, said this in a dinner reception hosted by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House.

The Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar and PTI MNAs and MPAs also attended the event.

Addressing party lawmakers belonging to Sindh, Imran said that the federal government was providing all possible assistance to the provincial government for carrying out the development work. He said that poverty alleviation programme ‘Ehsas’ (compassion) and Sehat Insaf Card would also be extended to the people of Sindh.

The prime minister said his government inherited an economic crisis but “now the situation is improving considerably”. He said the government was trying to bring reforms in each sector to serve the masses in better manner.

Earlier, upon his arrival Imran was received by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and others at the Airport then the duo held a meeting.

Separately, a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan led-by the convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met called on the PM.

According to sources, the Karachi based party reiterated their demand for earliest implementation of the MoU PTI had signed with the MQM-P at the time of their joining the coalition government.

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Nasreen Jalil, Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Faisal Sabzwari were part of the delegation.

Premier Khan will spend his day in the port city.

and he has summoned a meeting of Karachi Transformation Committee at 10am today (Saturday). He is also scheduled to address the business community of the city.

After meeting key leaders in the province, he will leave for Ghotki in the afternoon to address a public gathering there.