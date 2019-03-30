Share:

Lahore (PR) A four-day sports gala of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) concluded at Wapda Sports Complex.

Lahore (Region) team was declared winner of the sports event. Managing Director SNGPL Zia Mehmood also attended the closing ceremony and thanked all the participants for such a warm welcome.

Addressing the ceremony, MD Zia Mehmood said, “We should continue to organize such events as these are important to develop a healthy and successful society, organizations and ultimately a nation.” He congratulated all the members of SNGPL Sports Cell and organizing committee. He also met with the members of sports cell and organizing committee; and appreciated their performance in the event.