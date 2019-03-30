Share:

ISLAMABAD - A group of spouses of former Kashmiri Mujahideen staged a protest in Srinagar Friday seeking their rights and travel documents to visit Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the women had arrived in occupied Kashmir along with their husbands after the then puppet chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, announced a rehabilitation programme for surrendered Mujahideen in 2010. The protesting women said they had been holding protests since 2012 but nobody was bothered about their plight.

They said that they had suffered a lot already during past many years. They asked the occupation authorities to provide them travel documents so that they could visit their relatives in Pakistan.

They appealed to the Indian and Pakistani governments to intervene in the matter and allow them to travel to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission has issued notice to Commissioner Secretary, Home Department, and Director General of Police (DGP), with respect to a petition seeking shifting of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Vice President, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri from Kathua to Srinagar. The Commission member, Dilshada Shaheen, issued the notice to the officers to respond to the contentions of a petition that the religious scholar has been detained illegally under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), and has been shifted to Kathua Jail in Jammu.

The petition moved by human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, pleaded that Mushtaq Veeri, a known religious scholar, has been detained without any justification and by doing so the authorities have violated basic human values and rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The petitioner pleaded that Maulana Veeri be shifted from Kathua to Srinagar and justice be delivered to him.