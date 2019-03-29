Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Governing Board member Numan Butt has urged PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to provide due rights and best facilities to Sialkot region players.

Numan, who is also President of Sialkot Regional Cricket Association (SRCA), had one-on-one meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani here at PCB headquarters.

Talking to The Nation, he said: “Sialkot Region is blessed with great talent and has already provided so many players to the national team, but for the last few years, due to dirty politics, our youngsters suffered badly. But now I am committed to provide Sialkot region players their due rights. I have requested the PCB Chief to give due importance to Sialkot Region and provide it the best facilities.”

He said, “Ehsan Mani has informed me about PM’s vision of taking domestic cricket to next level. He was of the view that PCB will use green top wickets to prepare batsmen for difficult pitches, which they have to face during international commitments, and there will be no compromise on ensuring best pitches and improvement in domestic culture.

The PCB Chairman will soon visit different venues and personally monitor pitches. While the PCB’s focus will remain on school and club cricket and PM also stressed upon paying heed towards improving district cricket, strengthen the system, free and fair elections of regions and districts and empowering cricket technocrats,” he added.

The SRCA President said, “The meeting remained very fruitful as I was very impressed with PM’s vision for the betterment of Pakistan domestic cricket and if it is implemented in true letter and spirit, the next crop of players will be fully equipped with modern days needs and they will excel at international level.

He said, “I informed the PCB chairman that our region has three international stadiums, which include Silakot, Gujranawala and Sheikhupura, but they are not properly maintained and need a lot of maintenance/up-gradation work. Instead of constructing new cricket stadiums, which will cost PCB millions of rupees, the PCB should sign MoU with local governments and take them onboard, as it will not only resolve grounds maintenance issues, but also help the PCB save millions.

“I also informed Ehsan Mani about the three cricket grounds, we had established through our own resources in Gujrat, Mandibahuddin and Hafizabad. The Narowal Sports complex should also be completed as it will help the local cricketers and also Sialkot Region players improve their skills and serve the national team. My top priority will remain to make Sialkot region first class champions,” Numan concluded.