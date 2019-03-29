Share:

MULTAN-Arrangements have been finalised for by-election in PP-218 to be held on March 31 as the seat was vacant after the death of MPA Mazhar Abbas Raan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) finalised arrangements for the by-election as 138 polling stations, including 25 for males, 24 for females and 89 combined, would be set up in the constituency. The polling stations have been divided into three categories, including 32 in category A, 48 in B and 58 polling stations have been put in category C.

Total registered voters 203,188, including 111,918 males and 91,270 females would cast their votes. The ECP would set up 455 polling booths, including 246 for males and 209 for females.

Major candidates, including Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan will contest elections from the platform of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik Muhammad Arshad from the Pakistan People’s Party while Malik Shahid Abbas Raan, Muhammad Tufail, Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Israr-Ul-Haq Cheema were contesting elections as independent candidates. The polling will start at 8am which continue till 5pm. The seat was vacant after death of MPA Malik Mazhar Abbas Raan who got 45,817 votes in the general elections while PPP candidate Malik Muhammad Abbas bagged 37,417 votes and PML-N’s Zaffar Ahmed had secured 25,000 votes.

Mepco employees suspended

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) suspended four SDOs and two officials over poor performance.

According to Mepco spokesman Jumshaid Niazi, the authority suspended SDO Makhdoompur sub division Muhammad Nawaz, SDO First sub division Mian Channu Inamullah and SDO First sub division Jehanian Muhammad Yasir. SDO City sub division Vehari Rana Ishtiaq Ahmad and lab assistant M&T Division Vehari were also suspended over poor performance.

The suspended officials were directed to report Mepco Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Engineer Mepco Multan circle Muhammad Umar Lodhi suspended line superintendent-II Shujabad subdivision Muhammad Ramzan over negligence during duty.

579 power pilferers arrested

The special surveillance teams of Gepco caught 579 pwer pilferers during the ongoing crackdown in the district. Gepco Sialkot Spokesperson Sarfraz Nazir told APP that the Gepco had imposed Rs 380 million on pilferers as detection bills.