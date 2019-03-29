Share:

Lahore- Residents of Feroze Street No 30, Muslim Park, Rajgarh (Data Gunj Bakhsh Town), are deprived of streetlights for a long time. Several applications and reminders have been served to the authorities concerned, but to no avail. Pitch darkness during night serves the purpose of criminals who are taking advantage of the situation and the citizens are at the mercy of such elements. Keeping the alarming situation in view, the concerned high-ups are requested to look into this serious matter and take steps for installation of streetlights in the area.