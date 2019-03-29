Share:

LAHORE-ers in Lahore. A spokesman for the city traffic police department said the lectures were delivered to masses as part of the education drive launched in the metropolis to create awareness among people about the importance of traffic laws and road safety measures. On the directions of Chief Traffic Officer Laiqat Ali Malik, the traffic education unit has been visiting mosques and Imambargahs to deliver lectures after Friday prayers. Dozens of Road Safety Officers took part in the drive.

The initiative will not only help educate the masses about traffic laws but also it will bridge the communication gap between police and the public. The CTO also appealed to the parents to help police discourage the growing trend of underage driving and never allow their children to drive on city roads.

SSP Laiqat Ali Malik also warned that the police would take strict legal action against the violators of traffic laws particularly the underage drivers.