At least two people died and another critically injured in collision between truck and car here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that an over speeding truck hit a car near Kot Sabzal check post in tehsil Sadiqabad of Rahim Yar Khan.

Two people died on the spot in the accident while another was critically injured. The truck driver escaped from scene of the accident. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the truck and after registering a case against the driver at large have started raids for his arrest.