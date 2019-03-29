Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said Free Mobile Medical Delivery Unit (FMMDU) will provide free medical facilities to up to 400 patients of far-flung areas on a daily basis.

This was stated by her while inaugurating an FMMDU at Gaushala Bund Road. A large number of people of the area were also present.

The minister said that doctors would check up patients at the FMMDU. Facility of free-of-cost laboratory tests of diabetes, hepatitis, tuberculosis, typhoid, CBC, complete chemistry, ECG, X-Ray, ultrasound and other tests would be available for patients at the FMMDU.

The CCTV cameras have been installed at the FMMDU to monitor the

performance of doctors, she said. Details of the patient would be entered in the EMR system before providing him treatment at the FMMDU.

The administrator, male and female medical officers, pharmacists, nurses, ward boy, X-ray technicians, sweeper and other staff will perform their duties at the FMMDU round-the-clock.

A special pharmacy has been set up at the FMMDU for providing free-of-cost medicines to patients as well.

She said that provision of better healthcare facilities to people was top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. She said that the previous government committed embezzlement of billions of rupees in the name of mobile health units. She said that soon 20 FMMDUs would start providing medical facilities to patients in rural areas.