ISLAMABAD - The authorities on Sunday allowed all the 170 Pakistanis reaching from Bangkok here after they tested negative for COVID-19. According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, all the passengers of flight TG-349 were received by the authorities at Islamabad Airport on Saturday night. Samples were taken before they were shifted to the city hotels and kept in isolation. According to the DC, all the passengers tested negative and they were allowed to go home. It is to mention here that these stranded Pakistanis were brought to the country on a special flight. The passengers of the flight thanked the authorities for their arrangements and facilities.