Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Assistant National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said that 69 percent confirmed coronavirus affected people are those who travelled to Pakistan from outside the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he shared latest facts and figures regarding coronavirus affected people with media.

He informed that there are 1526 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country out of which 58 percent came from Iran, 11 percent came from other countries while 31 percent of confirmed cases are locally transmitted. He informed that 857 positive cases came from Iran, 191 from other countries while 420 cases are locally grown.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that total confirm cases of Corona affected people in Pakistan are 1526 including 43 in Islamabad, 558 in Punjab, 481 in Sindh, 138 in Balochistan, 188 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 116 in GB, and two cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“28 affected people have been recovered while 13 died due to this virus so far”, he informed, hopping; “The number of recovered cases would be increased with the passage of time.”

The second patient died in GB was paramedic at Nagir Khas Hospital

He said that 8,066 suspected cases are in quarantine centres while 4365 have been tested for coronavirus so far. He however said that only 20 percent of tested cases are coronavirus positive.

He informed that 756 corona effected people are admitted in different hospitals of the country including 2 in AJK, 130 in Baluchistan, 12 in GB, 11 in Islamabad, 60 in KP, 294 in Sindh. He however informed that out of these people, 745 are in stable condition and only 11 corona patients are in critical condition and some of them are on ventilators as well. He expressed his satisfaction over the fact that the total number of confirm cases in Pakistan are less than the estimated numbers.

Dr Zafar Mirza also informed that there is sufficient personal protection equipment for doctors and paramedical staff and required material for one month have already been provided for the health workers of Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the supply of personal protection equipment would be maintained by the federal government while the provincial governments are also being assisted in this regard. The Special Assistant urged the people to observe social distancing and avoid handshaking and hugging to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with a team of doctors from China at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday said that the Pakistani students who were stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan, during the peak of the country’s Covid-19 outbreak, are now thanking the government for not evacuating them.

He said though it was a tough decision for us to not evacuate our students from Wuhan but we took it and we worked very closely with the Chinese government and just followed their recommendations.

He said now the disease is spreading in Pakistan and same students are thanking the government for not evacuating them and requesting us to take care of their families in the same way they were looked after by the Chinese government. He informed when President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited China recently, they spoke to the students in Wuhan through Skype and they thanked the president for government’s decision.

The PM’s aide said that China has written a new chapter in the history of public health by putting approximately 60 million people under lockdown. “The world has a lot to learn from China regarding the prevention and control of communicable diseases,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude to the Chinese government for their cooperation by providing medical supplies and expertise during this difficult time, Mirza said: “It is truly remarkable that out of all the cases reported in Pakistan, not a single patient has a travel history to China,” he said. “This was only achieved through cooperation and coordination between the two countries.”

Our correspondent Meraj Alam adds from GILGIT. A second patient of coronavirus died in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

Advisor for information G-B Shams Mir said that senior paramedical staff member of Nagir Khas Hospital lost his life who was tending his services of coronavirus patients in Nagir Khas hospital.

Malik Ashdar was in serious condition on March 23. He was shifted to ICU soon after he was tested positive. Earlier Dr Usama lost her life during tending and treating coronavirus patients. In a Gilgit-Baltistan, 12 new cases reported in the region total figure become 123 in the Gilgit-Baltistan.