Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed on Sunday distributed ration packets among 700 deserving families in Allama Iqbal Town area. According to official sources, the ration packets contained flour, ghee, sugar, pulses and other edibles. He said the poor segments of society would not be left alone in this testing time. Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed urged the philanthropists to come forward to supplement the efforts of the government to mitigate the sufferings of the poor.