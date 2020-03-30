Share:

MULTAN - Over 90 percent owners of closed factories promised to pay salaries to their labourers in Multan division. Director Labour Department Multan Rana Jamshaid Farooq talking to APP informed that the government had sought detailed data of closed factories and labourers. As many as 153 factories underwent closer following lockdown in Multan division however government’s exempted factories are operational across the division. He informed that many factories including floor mills, pharma, poultry feed, fertilizers, animal wanda and some others were operational. About salaries, he informed that the factories owners would pay salaries to their employees. As the factories are closed temporarily so over 90 per cent owners promised to pay salaries to their workers