ISLAMABAD - AllamaIqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will continue its online admissions for the 2nd phase, semester Spring, 2020 till April 15.

As a preventive measure against pandemic COVID-19, students have been advised to avoid visiting the university’s main campus or its regional offices.

In this connection, they should strictly follow the government’s policy and instructions. All the educational institutions and the universities have already been closed.

According to Director Admissions, academic programmes offered in the 2nd Phase include: five MSc programmes, eight MA programmes, 11post-graduate diplomas, five BA (renamed as Associate Degree), 10 BS programmes (4 years), besides the teachers’ training programmes.

For further information, the students may contact the university through its universal helpline number 051-111112468, or official website.