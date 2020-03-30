Share:

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of legendary squash player Azam Khan who breathed his last in UK on Saturday.

The Air Chief, who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation showered praise upon one of the greatest squash players of all times, who died at the age of 95 year. Describing the legend as an inspiration for the young squash players in the country, the Air Chief said that Azam Khan proved that hard work and focused approach would ensure success in fulfilling the desired objectives in one's life.

He further said that Azam Khan carried along the legacy of his elder brother Hashim Khan by winning four consecutive British Open crowns from 1959 to 1962. He added that his name has acted as a motivating force for the younger generations of Pakistan squash players to achieve greater heights.