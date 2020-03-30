Share:

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that all available resources are being utilized to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she expressed the confidence to surmount this challenge with collective national efforts.

The Special Assistant said health of public is the foremost priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said the PTI government has increased the budget for the health which reflects its sincerity and seriousness to strengthen this sector.

Firdous Ashiq Awan noted that development of the health sector is the genuine national service. She said that statistics are proving that this sector was not the priority of previous regimes and they only installed plaques of their names.