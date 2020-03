Share:

ISLAMABAD - Coronavirus infected district of Barakahu is being sprayed with disinfectants by local authorities after an active cluster of the virus has thus far infected more than 11 people. Eight fire tenders and 42 water browsers are employed in the activity, assistant commissioner of the locality has claimed that the disinfection may take up to three days for completion. 100 plus road cleaners are also employed by local authorities to ensure cleanliness.