ISLAMABAD - Coronavirus infected district of Barakahu is being sprayed with disinfectants by local authorities after an activecluster of the virus has thus far infected more than 11 people. Eight fire tenders and 42 water browsers are employed in the activity.Assistant commissioner of the locality has said that the disinfectionmay take up to three days for completion. Hundred plus road cleaners are alsoemployed by local authorities to ensure cleanliness. It has also been reported that after disinfecting BharaKahu, the sameoperation will take place in the areas of Shehzad Town and Rimsha Colony. The decision to seal the vicinity was taken after 11 coronavirus suspectswere shifted to healthcare facilities from the proximity of KotHathialearlier on March 23.