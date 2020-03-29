Share:

Digital billboards are stimulating, shiny and attention-grabbing. However, these billboards are distracting, after all, that is their job. On the roads or highways, these billboards stand far from the ground and mostly rotate through advertisements, and market various brands and products. They are visually attractive that can cause drivers to take their eyes off from the road.

According to research, the flashing advertisement boards are more attractive than traffic signboards. Moreover, billboards have the potential to be unsafe as the longer they glance away from the roads, it might cause frequent automobile accidents. Moreover, in Pakistan, a large number of accidents take place daily.

HADIA AZIZ,

Islamabad.