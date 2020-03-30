Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) President Saboor Malik Sunday assured their support with government and said all business community are actively participating in government’s efforts for corona fight.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said the incumbent government is taking all possible measures to facilitate the general public in containing the spread of Coronavirus in its limited resources which is appreciable.

RCCI President said business community had a big role to play in ensuring that the spread of the Virus is mitigated and everybody have right to play their active role. RCCI has organised the volunteer groups to help the needy in this crucial time, he mentioned. It is need of the hour to take all precautionary measures and avoid social gathering, he stressed. He said our volunteer task force will join government volunteer teams to help community, adding, our own volunteers are providing free of cost food to needy people. He urged business community to support government for curbing hoarding and profiteering to provide relief to the masses in their difficult time.

Saboor Malik said that the provision of food items will be ensured with the cooperation of the government and with the help of volunteers. He said that no government alone can fight against this epidemic, adding, the impact of the pandemic will be minimum if we jointly fight against it. He urge retailers to behave responsibly throughout the coronavirus and not to make misleading claims or charge vastly inflated prices.

The government has taken timely precautionary measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in country, he added. I appeal to the nation to follow the instructions of the competent authorities to stay home and stay safe. On the other hand, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the business community to come forward and extend maximum support to the poor and needy people in this difficult hour and become partner with the government in mitigating the problems of weak segments of society.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that due to coronavirus issue, businesses and industrial units were closed, but vowed that workers would not be laid off and would be paid wages so that they could support their families. He also appealed to the business community not to lay off any worker and play their role in meeting their needs in this tough time.

He said that a support desk has been setup in ICCI that would start working from 2nd April 2020. He further emphasised that well-to-do and wealthy people should take maximum participation in welfare activities and added that business community was standing with the government in these challenging times. He said this while addressing a consultative meeting of ICCI Executive Committee through video link.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that after consultation, a Committee has been formed under his supervision comprising Muhammad Aslam Khokhar and Faad Waheed Executive Members ICCI to analsze the situation and provide support to the needy people.

ICCI President issued instructions for doubling the capacity of already running Langar in G-8/1, Islamabad to provide lunch to labor class.