Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are taking coordinated steps and measures including spraying and washing of roads, markets, streets and other areas and imparting awareness among the residents to control the spread of coronavirus in the federal capital.

In order to make the efforts and measures being taken to control the spread of coronavirus result oriented, CDA has placed the services of 14 officers and officials on the disposal of Health Services Directorate, MCI Islamabad.

These officers and officials have been directed to immediately report in Directorate of Health Services for their further assignments.

In the meanwhile, after carrying out chemical spray in the hospitals and business centers, the spray and chemical washing of residential sectors has been started.

During the activity being jointly carried out by the CDA, ICT and MCI until now spray and washing in sectors G-9, G-10, G-11 and F-10 has been completed in addition to several rural areas of the city. Furthermore, chemical spray is being carried out in sectors I-9, I-10, G-6, and G-7, and slum areas of the city.

Moreover, ICT Administration with the collaboration and assistance of NDMA and Bahria Town management is taking steps to provide human resource and other facilities in BharaKahu, Kot Hatiyal particularly the chemical spray in the vicinity. Machinery of Bahria Town is spraying disinfectant in the whole vicinity.

Vehicles of fire brigade and water tankers are being utilised in spray activity being carried out in the residential sectors of Islamabad. Moreover, doctors and paramedical staff are also being imparted training regarding diseases, care and protocols to deal coronavirus patients.

Furthermore, awareness among the residents is also being created to curtail and control the virus.