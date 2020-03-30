Share:

ISLAMABA - Another plane full of relief supplies from China arrived in Islamabad Sunday morning. The supplies are meant to help Pakistan fight the coronavirus. The NDMA spokesperson confirmed that the flight has arrived.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal received the supplies from the ambassador of China to Pakistan at the airport.

A team of Chinese doctors also arrived in Pakistan on Saturday to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

These Chinese doctors will remain in Pakistan for two weeks and will advise our health care specialists in the light of their experience and success in battling Covid-19 in China. China’s assistance to Pakistan so far includes 12,000 test kits, 300,000 masks, 10 thousand protective suits and 4 million dollars to build an isolation hospital.

Xinjiang government has also provided 50 thousand masks each to the Federal Capital as well as to Sindh government.

It may be noted that the virus has killed 12 people in Pakistan and around 1,500 people are under treatment in the hospitals across the country. China, the first country-hit by coronavirus, has successfully brought the virus under control in recent days. On Friday, the Chinese health officials had announced 55 news cases in the country and 54 of them were foreign cases.

China is already helping Pakistan with equipment, testing kits and face masks.