LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Sunday, has directed to undertake all necessary measures to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles including flour and ordered to ensure that provision of essential commodities and flour at fixed rates.

According to official sources, the CM pledged to protect safeguard the interests of the people during current turbulent situation. Usman Buzdar directed to launch crackdown against those found hoarding or overcharging. He also ordered that an indiscriminate stern action should be taken against them. He asked the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to submit reports to the CM office after launching crackdown against them.

He asserted that all administrative powers would be exercised for ensuring the provision of essential items to the people at fixed rates and any undue hike in the prices of essential edibles would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Usman Buzdar emphasized that we would also initiate all possible steps to ensure provision of relief to the masses as it was government’s responsibility. An effective implementation on price control mechanism should also be ensured, he said.

He further lamented that those elements indulging into price-hike are not only culprits under the law but of society also. “I will personally monitor the steps being taken for ensuring price control and will not allow anyone to exploit masses of the province”, the CM said.

The CM said that labour class would get a substantial relief from the economic package of PTI government. He said that an all out effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the poor segment and to effectively cope up with coronavirus. He said his government believed in taking practical steps instead of making tall claims.

He lamented that coronavirus pandemic had badly affected daily wage earners. The CM said that PTI government had always given preference in ensuring the wellbeing of common man and poor segment of society. He further maintained that it was our first and foremost priority and responsibility to take care of the labour class owing to distressing conditions prevailing on account of coronavirus.

Common man would benefit from the exemption of paying provincial taxes amounting to rupees 18 billion and Punjab government would undertake all out steps so as to save the masses from the detrimental economic effects, he stressed. The CM further vowed that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we were fully prepared to cope up with coronavirus pandemic challenge. He said the government was taking each and every step for the complete eradication of the virus and was devoted to protect and safeguard the precious human lives .He said the government was providing best treatment and healthcare facilities to the affected patients and quarantine centres had also been increased across the province.

CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF EMINENT SQUASH PLAYER

AZAM KHAN

Chief Minister has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Pakistani squash player Azam Khan in Great Britian. Usman Buzdar in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathies and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace as well as grant fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to his services in the field of sports and complemented that late Azam Khan was an eminent squash player who earned name and fame for Pakistan by winning laurels across the globe.