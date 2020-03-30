Share:

Pakistan on Monday has reported 18 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases have surged to 1625 as 508 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 144 in Balochistan, 593 in Punjab, 195 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 128 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 51 in Islamabad and six in Azad Kashmir. So far 28 patients have recovered in the country.

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has confirmed that one more person has died from the novel coronavirus. The death toll from the virus in the province now stands at six.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today regarding the situation caused by the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

According to sources, the premier will take the people into confidence over government’s step to combat the deadly coronavirus Imran Khan said he will put a comprehensive road map in front of the nation, adding that difficult times are a test of the leadership.