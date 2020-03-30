Share:

SWAT - The coronavirus pandemic that is wreaking havoc across the globe has badly hit the mobile phones busi­ness in Pakistan. Pakistan’s mobile business activities are likely to stay in red zone amid coronavirus fears. Over millions of people associated with smart phones trade are facing numerous troubles also having great impact on Mobile phones users as well.

During a visit to different mar­kets of the mobile parts and accesso­ries it was witnessed that the rates are increasing with every passing day, while market running items are short due to which the whole sale dealers sell those on high rates, thus directly affecting the general pub­lic and mobile users, twin brothers and whole sale dealers in Peshawar Wahab Mohmand and Shahab Mo­hmand, running their business in main sadder, informed APP.

They said that they were paying huge money in term of rental of the shops in posh areas but the trade be­come zero as far as visit of the cus­tomers, small shop keepers so the government should take steps and facilitate the people losing million of rupees on daily basis.

Another businessman hailing from Khawzakhala, Swat Shah Faisal, who is also running his mobile business in City Mobile Plaza and Mingora Swat when contacted, said, Malakand Re­gion was Pakistan’s second largest division and mobile phones business was on its peak especially at Swat where large segment of society was attached to this business.

He said, in the pre-terrorism era, the people of Swat were mostly at­tached with tourism industry but soon after going toward a complete normalcy, most of the people invest­ed millions in mobile phone busi­nesses where majority have only it as a single source of income. Shah Fais­al said that everyday a large num­ber of people from different walks of life were seen in mobile phone mar­kets located in Mingora city, either selling or buying smart phones in these markets while the small shop­keepers of the adjacent areas includ­ing Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Buner, Chi­tral etc.visit the place to purchase mobiles accessories. Due to recent coronavirus out break these mar­kets were seen less crowded as peo­ple were confined to their houses but those running the business have to pay huge amount in terms of rent, electricity bills and other routine expenditures, he informed. Mobile phone business ratio is decreasing day by day; this phenomenon was causing anxiety among the Swat’s Mobile phone business community.

Usman 40, who is Vice President of Swat’s, Mobile Phones Industry, has said that Mobile phones industry was suffering a lot from the corona­virus spread which severely hit the business. He said that China was the biggest exporter of trending mobile phones in the market. “Now we are selling out products which we have in stock as Pakistan has suspended trade activities with China, he said adding, “we are facing very hard cir­cumstances.”

“Actually mobile companies in Chi­na were closed due to coronavirus, manufacturing process has slowed down and trade borders are blocked. We have paid advanced payment to the relevant mobiles companies for ordering but now in the current sit­uation our orders are stuck at Chi­na, Usman added. He said due to the shortage of accessories the pric­es were jumped up to double in the market whose impact is directly on the consumers.

Talha Khan 25, doing mobile phones business has informed APP that mobile business was disturbed due to border closure the whole sell­ers have increased accessories and mobiles parts rates as a result of which consumers have become buy­ing averse because single mobile cover which cost Rs.200 were now being sold for Rs 400, due to which their businesses suffered a lot.

Barkat Khan 39, a mobile dealer, said ,”we have signed agreements with mobile phone companies in China, normally we were selling 10 mobile phone sets of these relevant companies and they were bound to dispatch 20 mobile phone sets but since since last one month we are getting less quantity of phones from them.”

It has been learnt that recently China has become the central man­ufacturing hub of many global busi­ness operations; a slowdown in Chi­nese production has repercussions for any given country depending on how reliant its industries are on Chi­nese suppliers.

According to estimates published by UNCTAD, the slowdown of man­ufacturing in China due to the coro­navirus (COVID-19) outbreak is dis­rupting world trade and could result in a $50 billion decrease in exports across global value chains.

KP Mobile Business Communi­ty has appealed to the government authorities that they should form a proper strategy for the traders hav­ing business ties with China. Pa­kistan should take measures by building up factories where mobile related items could be manufactured in the entire country where both the traders and government will be ben­efited. It is pertinent to mention here that beside mobiles phone business, it is high time that the UN, WHO and other donor countries should be come and join hands to address the problems of the people of under-de­velop countries like Pakistan.