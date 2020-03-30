Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has on Monday suspended all decisions given by high courts to grant bail to prisoners due to coronavirus.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed inquired that under which authority the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered to release inmates and how high courts can use the power of suo moto.

People cannot be allowed to exceed their authority in time of trouble, the CJP stressed.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan maintained that high courts are issuing different decisions concerning the release of prisoners but no one is listening to the objections raised by the plaintiff.

The attorney general requested the apex court to determine guidelines regarding the release of detainees due to coronavirus.

The CJP remarked that what will be the feelings of the claimant when high court has released all suspects expect those who have been accused of terrorism.

The SC adjourned the hearing till April 1 while issuing notices to the federal government, advocate generals, Islamabad IG, interior secretaries of all provinces, IGs of prisons, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), NAB prosecutor general and Gilgit-Baltistan advocate general.