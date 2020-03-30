Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that a digital application was being launched for the registeration of affluent people and charity organisations.

In a tweet she said this decision was made in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Core Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday. This step would improve coordination in public welfare activities and also help ensure timely distribution of ration and foodstuff among the deserving people, she added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned the youth the task of supply of ration and foodstuff at the doorsteps of the deserving people, but also decided to avail services of affluent people in this noble cause.

The SAPM said that this would be combination of the spirit of the youth and resources of the affluent people. She said that the youth have become harbinger of change, whereas the well-to-do people have come up with financial resources in fight against coronavirus.