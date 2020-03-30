Share:

ISLAMABAD - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many educational institutes, tuition teachers and offices to close their campuses and shift them online all across the country including federal capital.

As coronavirus containment measures spread, the demand of online learning classes, tuition and exams for students continue in different cities to engage their students with educational activities through e learning techniques.

According to professors, as coronavirus infects and kills more people globally, several universities have chosen to forgo in-person classes in favour of E-learning.

Universities, colleges and many public offices across the world are turning to online platforms as online instruction becomes the new trend to utilise maximum time, said a professor Ikram Sheikh while talking to a private news channel.

With rising concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, growing number of schools and universities have cancelled in-person classes and moved them online to give e-lectures to students, said a BBA student.

He further urged all educational experts, faculty members and students to use their advanced knowledge to keep abreast of the latest information.

All upcoming events including those in schools are postponed due to corona fear but most office workers and students adopt e-learning techniques, said Usama Zia, another tuition teacher.

Through audio and video live streaming, students can “raise their hands” to ask questions at any time, while teachers can assign classroom exercises and homework and correct them in real-time, ensuring that online teaching can almost achieve the similar results as on-site teaching, said a university professor. Another teacher said in Coronavirus circumstances, I conceived the idea of conducting online classes with my students.

On the other hand, many students called online lectures an “excellent initiative.”

An employee commenting on the issue said, our management has asked all employees to work from home until the corona situation is under control.

The decision to ask employees to work from home comes as companies and offices around the world are taking precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On the other hand, health experts are also recommending that organisations should encourage their employees to work from home to prevent the potentially deadly coronavirus from spreading around offices and elsewhere.