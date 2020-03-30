Share:

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry will represent Pakistan in the Virtual Ministerial Dialogue titled “COVID-19 and Open Science” to be held via video link today.

The dialogue, being arranged by UNESCO, will consider proposals and future action plans for prevention of global diseases with help of science.

The meeting will also consider worldwide immediate scientific information about COVID-19 and other unknown epidemic diseases.

In the meeting, world-renowned Nobel laureate scientists will inform participants of their experiences and observations on COVID-19.