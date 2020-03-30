Share:

LAHORE - Five Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in India due to COVID-19 pandemic, returned to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Sunday.

“The Pakistan nationals, namely Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq, Nighat Mukhtar, Yasir Mukhtar, Muhammad Khalid and Chaudhry Muhammad Asif have successfully returned to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border,” authorities said.

These individuals went to India on medical visas and were stranded in Noida/New Delhi (India) due to coronavirus - related restrictions. The regular movement across Attari-Wagah border is also currently suspended.

Earlier, four stranded Pakistan nationals, including a 12-year old boy, Sabeeh Sheeraz, and his accompanying parents and grandfather, were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border on March 20, 2020.

Pakistan High Commission remained in close contact with the Indian side as well as the relevant authorities in Islamabad to ensure expeditious and safe return of these Pakistanis.

In close coordination with both Indian and Pakistan, the Mission is making all-out efforts for early return of the remaining Pakistan nationals stranded in India. Meanwhile, the High Commission continues to monitor regularly the safety and wellbeing of our compatriots and we are providing them all possible assistance while they are stuck in India.