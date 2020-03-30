Share:

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has said that the government is utilizing all available resources to control coronavirus outspread.

He stated this while inaugurating the spray campaign against the endemic in provincial capital Gilgit on Monday.

Hafeez said that the provincial government will purchase 6000 gallon chemical to ensure spray in all three divisions of GB.

He appealed the people to stay at homes, cooperated with the government in efforts for safety of their lives.

The Chief Minister GB also assured of the facilitating those affected of the situation emerged due to coronavirus epidemic.